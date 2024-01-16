Powder Filling Equipment Market Size Worth USD 6.67 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder filling equipment market size was USD 4.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growing need to replace conventional filling techniques, rising demand for automation adoption throughout packaging lines to enhance productivity, and increasing need for filling antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

High demand for automation adoption throughout packaging lines to enhance productivity is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Demand for powder filling equipment is expected to rise due to automation since it can improve packing process productivity, accuracy, and efficiency. Machines known as powder filling equipment are used to precisely measure and fill containers with powdered products, including food, medications, and cosmetics.

The rising need for filling antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry is also a major factor driving market revenue growth. A powder filling machine is a necessary piece of apparatus for every maker of pharmaceuticals. These devices aid in automating the process of adding powder materials to capsules and other goods. One of the most commonly used medication delivery systems available is the capsule. These consist of a body and a cap that are attached to each other following the powder filling procedure. Capsules require precise filling in order to minimize product loss and underdoing due to their small size. Also, tablets can be filled using powder filling machines.

For instance, according to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), powder filling machines used for baby formula must comply with regulations set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). These regulations define acceptable levels of contaminants, additives and microbiological parameters.

In addition, if the standards place rigorous limitations on disposing and recycling of waste materials produced by the devices, users can face ethical and environmental issues. Regulations of this kind can affect how the machines are traded and distributed in other countries and areas, which could be a disadvantage and worry market participants. Therefore, the strict government regulations regarding the use of powder filling machinery can restrain market revenue growth by presenting operational, financial, and legal challenges for companies involved in the production and utilization of these devices.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global powder filling equipment market is segmented into vertical auger fillers, cup fillers, gravity fillers, vacuum fillers, net weight fillers, and multi lane fillers.

The vertical auger fillers segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global powder filling equipment market in 2022. Revenue growth of the segment is driven by use of these fillers in filling a wide range of powder products and its seamless integration with complementary equipment, ensuring efficiency and precision in the powder filling process. Auger filling machines serve as versatile tools designed for the volumetric filling of thick paste and powder materials, whether they flow freely or not.

Operation Insights:

On the basis of operation, the global powder filling equipment market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.

The semi-automatic segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global powder filling equipment market in 2022. The key factor driving revenue growth of the segment is the flexibility and versatility offered by semi-automatic powder filling machines. Filling and distributing dry granules and powders into cans, bottles, cups, pails, buckets, packets, pouches, boxes, bags, and other containers can be done in part automatically with a semi-automatic powder filling machine. Semi-automatic machines need some degree of human input and operation, in contrast to automatic machines, which are fully automated.

Regional Insights:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global powder filling equipment market in 2022. The key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region is high demand for increased efficiency and versatility in packaging processes. For instance, on 17 December 2022, Nichrome India introduced a filling machine and launched three of its products at the Pack Mach Asia 2022 exhibition. The company showcased the Maxima Servo Auger filler, designed for pouch-packaging various products such as premix powder, coffee powder, health drink powder, spice powder, and powdered beverages. The Maxima 200 and Maxima 400 are the two variants of the Maxima series. Up to 200 pouches can be packed every minute by the Maxima 200 and up to 400 pouches per minute by the Maxima 400. In addition, revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market is further supported by rising demand for specialized and safety-enhanced machinery.

The market in North America is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for filling antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving North America market revenue growth. For instance, on 17 November 2023, Romaco introduced the unique and fully automated MicroMaxX Aseptic injectable powder filling machine. It is intended primarily for the accurate dosage of sterile materials. This advanced machinery makes use of autonomous indexing motion technology to guarantee precise and effective powder filling. With its advanced features, the MicroMaxX Aseptic injectable powder filling machine is perfect for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

