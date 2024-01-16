Ratelinx And Reveel Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Businesses Optimize Their Parcel Spend Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With RateLinx and Reveel Businesses can Optimize Their Parcel Spend with an Integrated Approach that Simultaneously Delivers Significant Freight and Logistics Performance Gains



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RateLinx, a leader in supply chain logistics, transportation, visibility and payment platforms and Reveel, whose Shipping IntelligenceTM Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaborative effort enables businesses to optimize their parcel spend management while simultaneously achieving significant performance gains in their freight and logistics operations.

RateLinx's intuitive, powerful and scalable transportation management system (TMS) empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline and perfect their logistics operations while managing shipments from any direction – fulfillment or returns – or mix of parcel and freight. Using the Gartner top-rated TMS, ShipLinx TMS, organizations can create faster, smarter operations that save up to 30% on logistics-related costs regardless of which carriers or third-party logistics (3PL) providers they do business with. ShipLinx TMS also integrates seamlessly with any enterprise resource planning or financial system.

Reveel's Shipping IntelligenceTM Platform uses advanced data science to provide parcel shippers with actionable insights that immediately save money, and provides the intelligence and context needed to proactively address the constantly changing factors, including surcharges, new rules and fees; that dramatically impact shipping costs. With powerful parcel auditing and cost optimization capabilities, and the ability to analyze parcel shipping data with "what if" scenarios, Reveel also enables shippers to negotiate better parcel shipping terms and conditions than ever before.

The synergy between RateLinx's technological prowess and Reveel's parcel auditing finesse and actionable insights promises a paradigm shift in how businesses approach parcel spend optimization. Together, both companies aim to equip businesses with unparalleled insights, substantial cost-saving opportunities, and streamlined operations.

"Parcel shipping doesn't take place in a vacuum," said Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "Our partnership with RateLinx will make it easier for our customers that have a diverse shipping mix that includes parcel, freight and 3PL to secure the radical savings we deliver in parcel spend along with the dramatic performance gains RateLinx's ShipLinx TMS delivers. This is an important step in highlighting the impact that parcel shipping performance has on bottom- and top-line results."

As part of the partnership, shipping and fulfillment operations will benefit from the integrated approach RateLinx and Reveel make possible and the broad operational intelligence both companies' platforms deliver. Existing RateLinx and Reveel customers are invited to contact their account representative for more information. For further information or inquiries, interested shippers can also visit Reveel at or RateLinx at .

"For years, I've been looking for the right partner that can help our parcel shippers manage their spend. Now with our partnership with Reveel, we have a pre-integrated solution that allows our customers an easy way to do just that while drawing on the powerful capabilities of our parcel manifesting software," said Shannon Vaillancourt, CEO and founder of RateLinx. "The value of having our parcel manifesting software integrated with Reveel's parcel spend management software is unmatched in the industry. It's exciting to partner with an organization that leverages technology the same way we do to help our mutual customers optimize their parcel spend."

Interested shippers are also invited to register for an upcoming webinar that will provide insights shippers can use in their own operations. The webinar "3 Ways To Optimize Parcel Spend," will feature experts from RateLinx and Reveel on Thursday, February 8th at 2

PM EST. Register here .

About RateLinx:

As a market leader and Gartner TMS top-ranked provider, RateLinx optimizes multi-modal freight spend, automates processes, and scales with businesses as their transportation complexity grows. Shippers choose what they need now and expand into the full features of ShipLinx TMS and RateLinx Freight Audit & Pay for any size business. It's an easy-to-use enterprise-quality TMS that's affordable, scalable, and powerful for inbound, outbound, and 3rd party shipments. No other transportation management system achieves cost savings as quickly and efficiently. Visit us at RateLinx.

RateLinx Media Contact:

Shannon Corgan

RateLinx

P: 602.697.7780

E: [email protected]

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping IntelligenceTM Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. Its unique technology enables shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $1 in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions, optimize carrier agreements, and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Reveel Media Contact:

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for Reveel

P: 617.233.5109

E: [email protected]

