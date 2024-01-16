Grand Opening Of Affordable Dentures & Implants In Wyomissing, Pennsylvania Enhances Patient Access To Quality, Affordable Dental Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania , located at 1080 Berkshire Blvd., is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices –

supported by Affordable Care

–

that provide tooth replacement services.

From

extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants , including implant-secured dentures , the general dentists at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wyomissing , offer quality, affordable tooth replacement care.

Affordable Dentures & Implants logo (PRNewsfoto/Affordable Care)

Practice Owner Olajumoke Adedoyin, DDS, General Dentist, Managing Dentist Jeanne Yang, DDS, General Dentist,

and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Wyomissing are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website .

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®

Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions

-- with more than 420 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram

and LinkedIn .

About Affordable Care

Affordable Care is America's

largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 440 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants , DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions

and Advanced Dental Implant Center , in 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare

and follow us on LinkedIn

and X (formerly Twitter ).

SOURCE Affordable Care