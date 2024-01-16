Mauritius Mopping Up After Storm Belal Wreaks Havoc

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Port Louis, Mauritius: Mauritius was on Tuesday assessing the damage wrought by tropical storm Belal as it rolled away from the Indian Ocean island nation.

Belal has claimed the life of one person in the remote tourist paradise, left thousands without power, flooded buildings and caused traffic chaos, with cars submerged under a deluge of water or piled up on streets.

Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) had announced early Tuesday it was raising its alert to the maximum level four but in an update several hours later at 0610 GMT it said the warning was lifted and a "safety bulletin" was now in force.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth criticised the agency in a televised address to the nation on Monday and announced that its director had resigned.

He also confirmed one fatality, saying a motorcyclist had died in a road accident.



The government on Monday ordered inhabitants to stay indoors, but the MMS update said people were now "strongly advised to maintain precaution and stay in safe places".

The National Emergency Operations Command warned of winds of 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour, and waves of up to seven metres (23 feet), posing a risk of flooding in low-altitude areas.

It said the authorities were carrying out a "full evaluation" of the situation on the island's main thoroughfares and critical infrastructure before lifting all restrictions.

Belal had already battered the French overseas territory of Reunion, leaving one person dead. The authorities there announced that its red alert would be lifted on Tuesday.

The international airport in Mauritius was closed on Monday until further notice and Air Mauritius announced that several flights scheduled for Tuesday, including to France and South Africa, had been cancelled.

"We have some tourists who need to catch their plane this afternoon, and we still don't know if we can drive or if the plane will take off," said Ram Mahadea, a taxi driver who works at a hotel in the south of the island.

Tourism is a key contributor to the economy in Mauritius, with visitors wooed by its spectacular white beaches and turquoise waters.

More than one million visitors travelled to Mauritius in 2022, according to official figures.

In its update, the MMS said Belal was about 210 kilometres (130 miles) off Blue Bay, which lies on the southeast of Mauritius.

"It is moving away from our region in a general east south-easterly direction at a speed of about 18 km/h. Hence, there are no longer any risks of having cyclonic conditions over Mauritius but other environmental risks exist."

'Share the anger of Mauritians'

In his address, Jugnauth said he was "sad and angry" at Monday's events and lashed out at the weather agency.

"I have to admit that the country has had a difficult time because of Cyclone Belal," he said, adding that all decisions made by the government had depended on information from the MMS.

"I am surprised that the arrival of the heavy rains was not anticipated by the weather services. I share the anger of many Mauritians. Those responsible will have to assume their responsibilities."

About a dozen storms or cyclones occur each year in the southwest Indian Ocean during the November-April season.

In February last year, Mauritius was lashed by heavy rains and high winds from Cyclone Freddy, which caused a wave of death and destruction in southeastern Africa including Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.