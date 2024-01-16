Media reports misplaced US SEALs were chasing Iranian arms

(MENAFN) In a puzzling turn of events, two United States Navy SEALs have gone missing off the coast of Somalia while reportedly on a mission to intercept a shipment of Iranian weapons destined for Yemen's Houthi rebels. The incident unfolded as the SEALs were attempting to board a small sailboat, known as a dhow, in the Gulf of Aden. According to NBC News, which cited unidentified Pentagon officials, the SEALs were conducting a raid on the sailboat when one of them fell into the rough seas. In a daring attempt to rescue their comrade, the other SEAL jumped into the water, and both disappeared into the darkness.



The missing special operations sailors, affiliated with the Bahrain-based United States Fifth Fleet, were not part of "Operation Prosperity Guardian." Instead, they were reportedly part of the forces involved in missions over recent years to intercept weapons shipments intended for the Houthi rebels in Yemen.



The disappearance of the SEALs comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and Iranian-backed militias in the region. As Israel's conflict with Hamas continues, Houthi rocket and drone attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted shipping, leading to a United States-led international operation to ensure safe passage for oil tankers and cargo ships.



Despite four days of intensive search and rescue missions, there has been no success in locating the missing SEALs. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the disappearance on Friday but has refrained from disclosing further details about the sailors and their mission, citing "operational security" and a commitment to respecting the families affected by the incident. The unfolding mystery raises questions about the complexities of the mission and the broader implications for regional security.





