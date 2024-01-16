Digital Wallets Market Report Reveals Predicted Growth To $16 Trillion By 2028 Amidst Rising Adoption And Technology Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Wallets: Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In an era marked by significant technological advancements, the digital wallets landscape is undergoing a momentous shift, with user convenience and enhanced security measures at the forefront. An independent, comprehensive report has just been released, offering stakeholders a profound understanding of the market's current dynamics and future trajectory.

This in-depth analysis dissects the digital wallets platform, furnishing key insights into market growth, trends, forecasts, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Essential reading for stakeholders within the financial technology sphere, the report presents data projections and strategic recommendations imperative for staying ahead in this rapidly evolving market.

Detailed Assessment and Market Forecasts

Amongst the wealth of actionable data, the research provides expansive coverage on the various facets of the digital wallet ecosystem. Detailed five-year market forecasts are highlighted, detailing digital wallet users, along with transaction volumes and values.

Metrics are further broken down across pivotal verticals including in-store retail, money transfers, bill payments, ticketing, and remote purchases. The geographic segmentation covers 8 key regions and 60 countries, enabling a granular view of market specifics, thereby aiding strategic decision-making processes for businesses operating, or looking to venture into, these areas.

Competitor Analysis and Market Leadership

The report includes a robust Competitor Leaderboard that evaluates and ranks up to 15 leading digital wallet vendors. This ranking serves as an invaluable tool for those aiming to gauge the competitive landscape and identify key players shaping industry trends.

Industry Insights and Projections



Peer into the current market landscape and identify crucial trends, such as the incorporation of virtual cards into digital wallets.

Understand the diverse applications of electronic wallet apps beyond payment, including identity verification and crypto functionalities.

Discover strategic market opportunities and receive expert recommendations tailored for mobile wallet and mobile money service providers. Comprehensive analysis of transaction values showcasing a surge from $9 trillion in 2023 to an estimated $16 trillion by 2028-an incredible 77% growth.

Key Questions Tackled

The report also aims to provide satisfactory answers to pivotal questions being asked by industry professionals:



What is driving the impressive growth of the digital wallets market?

How significant are international markets in the overall digital wallet adoption curve?

What new opportunities exist for wallet providers beyond the core payments landscape?

Which leading digital wallet platforms are setting the pace in 2023? What impact will the emergence of central bank digital currencies have on the digital wallets marketplace?

This newly published research extends a critical resource for financial institutions, technology firms, payment processors, and industry analysts. It encapsulates a forward-looking view that will undoubtedly influence strategic planning and competitive positioning within the digital wallet sector.

