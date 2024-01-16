Ongoing Israeli Attacks On Gaza Kill More Than 24,000 Civilians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Gaza Ministry of Health said on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli attacks had reached 24,100, with 60,834 wounded. It also said that the Israeli forces had carried out 12 massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 132 people, in the last 24 hours.

The Civil Defence in Gaza reported that over 70% of the northern Gaza Strip was uninhabitable, due to the Israeli bombing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that there were one million displaced women and about 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip. It promised to provide support and assistance to the people of Gaza, who have been under Israeli assault since 7 October.

Video footage showed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza scrambling to get flour, amid a severe crisis caused by the lack of bread. The shortage of fuel forced many bakeries to close, as they depended on diesel-powered generators, while most of the remaining bakeries did not operate at full capacity, because of the scarcity of flour and other supplies, as well as the Israeli bombing of bakeries.

The Gaza Strip mainly relies on about 80% of the flour supplied by UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies. The rest is imported from abroad, either from the Israeli market or through the Salah al-Din Gate in Egypt.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned of malnutrition and diseases in the Gaza Strip, which endangered more than 1.1 million children. UNRWA said,“The war in the Gaza Strip has forced 1.9 million people, or 90% of the population, to flee their homes multiple times.”

In a related development, the President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Ali Mohieddin Al-Qaradaghi, announced that the Union had decided to send a delegation of its scholars to Gaza through Egypt. He wrote on his account on the X platform:“From words to action, and from initiatives to practical participation, the delegation of scholars asks dear Egypt to agree to let us visit.”

He urged Muslims and all people of conscience to support the end of the aggression and the solidarity with the people of Gaza through peaceful protests and general strikes in some countries, and he also called for an international coalition at the state level to protect the oppressed, similar to the Alliance of Curiosities. He asked the Egyptian authorities to allow the entry of the Union delegation, which he would lead, through the Rafah crossing, saying that the names of the delegates would be submitted to the official authorities for approval.

Al-Qaradaghi hoped that the Egyptian government would approve the visit, and support this humanitarian and moral step, to help and support the people of Gaza in the difficult situation they are facing and that the visit would send a strong message of solidarity with the Palestinian people,” as it would help to“strengthen humanitarian and global ties.

In another context, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the Raanana operation, which it called a guerrilla operation, was a natural response to the Israeli massacres and its ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, calling for“mobilizing our revolutionary youth across the West Bank and Jerusalem to intensify the struggle and the uprising until the occupation is defeated.”

On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said that a woman died, four were seriously wounded, and nine were moderately hurt in car-ramming and stabbing attacks in Raanana, near Tel Aviv after the Israeli ambulance service reported that 19 Israelis were injured there.

The Al-Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – also said that it hit an Israeli bulldozer with an“Al-Yassin 105” rocket in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that it pulled out the 36th Division, which consists of the Golani, 6th, 7th, 188th, and Engineering Corps brigades, from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli military withdrew the 36th Division from Gaza“for a period of research, development, and training, leaving three other divisions fighting” in the Strip. The withdrawal is“part of the Israeli military's plans to wage a long war against Hamas while maintaining the efficiency of the forces.”

The same sources said that the 162nd Division was still operating in the northern Gaza Strip, the 99th Division was operating in the central part of the Strip, and the 98th Division was in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Monday that 18 officers and soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza in the last 24 hours.