Chip Mounter Market Size To Grow By USD 1.34 Billion From 2022 To 2027 The Increasing Demand For Pcbs To Drive The Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chip mounter market

is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

4.95% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by technology (SMT and THT), application (communications, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, and other applications), and geography

(APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for PCBs is a key factor driving market growth. The demand for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) has surged owing to their utilization in the production of electronic devices like communication devices, consumer electronics, computers, and micro-electromechanical systems. Global demand for PCBs is further escalating with the widespread adoption of communication equipment, including mobile and feature phones, and the rising sales of consumer electronics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chip Mounter Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the chip mounter market: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., Ohashi Engineering Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhengbang Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd.

Chip Mounter Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.62% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend



The increasing demand for 5G chipsets is a major trend in the market.



High-frequency broadband capacity and ultra-low latency are among the advantages of 5G technology, driving advancements in industrial internet, AR/VR, cloud gaming, and real-time computing. Integrated 5G chipsets enhance data processing and transfer speeds, achieving rates ten times faster than 4G.

Significant Challenge



The technical challenges in manufacturing high-quality chip mounters is a significant challenge restricting market growth.



The necessity for miniaturization has compelled chip mounters to work with reduced component spacing on PCBs, potentially leading to operational errors. Equipment customization and problems related to improper component placement can adversely impact the operational efficiency of end-users.

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the SMT segment will be significant during the forecast period.

As components can be placed at a very high rate, chip mounters are widely used in the manufacture of PCBs based on SMT. Owing to such high-scale production capabilities, electronic product manufacturers are increasingly adopting chip mounters in SMT-based PCB manufacturing.

Advanced ICs integrated with submicron features of less than 0.8 microns have developed as a result of the growing miniaturization of electronic components.

In the realm of electronic manufacturing, the Chip Mounter Market is pivotal, particularly within Surface Mount Technology (SMT). As a cornerstone in the semiconductor industry, these advanced machines, like pick and place machines, are integral to assembling Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). They epitomize the fusion of high-speed chip placement with precision, essential for dealing with fine pitch components and high-density interconnects (HDI).

These SMT equipment, central to automated production lines, leverage robotics, machine vision, and soldering technology for efficient component mounting. The integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT enhances production efficiency, enabling smart manufacturing. Modern chip mounters cater to the demands of miniaturization and 3D packaging, offering compact and multi-functional solutions, crucial in the era of advanced packaging and inline production.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

