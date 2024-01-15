Electrical Protective Equipment Market To Grow By USD 829.48 Million From 2022 To 2027 Increasing Demand For Power To Drive The Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical protective equipment market

is expected to grow by USD 829.48 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

3.92% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil and gas, and others), product (PC, HAPM, HEFPM, and FLP), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Protective Equipment Market 2023-2027

The increasing power demand is a key factor driving market growth.

The increasing consumption of electricity is due to population growth, coupled with fast urbanization and industrial development. Demand for electrical protective equipment will be supported by the growth of electricity infrastructure to cope with increasing energy demand.

The need to provide electric protection equipment in industries that expose their workers to different hazards of electricity is driven by the growing demand for energy.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the electrical protective equipment market: 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc., CATU SAS, Cintas Corp., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Apparel, ProGARM Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc, Radians Inc., Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sofamel SL, Steel Grip Inc., US Rubber Supply Co., and W.W. Grainger Inc.

Electrical Protective Equipment Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.35% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend



The growing women's workforce is the major trend in the market.



The surge in the women workforce in industrial sectors sparks heightened demand for gender-specific PPE. Companies prioritize the creation of electrical protective equipment designed ergonomically for women.

Significant Challenge



The need to determine the life expectancy of arc-rated protective clothing is a significant challenge restricting market growth.



Employers and employees must assess the lifespan of arc-rated clothing, ensuring it can endure the rated arc flash intensity throughout its useful life. Inadequate care, improper laundering, or wear and tear can compromise the protective capabilities, leading to diminished protection at lower energy levels and increasing the risk of severe injuries.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Hand protection equipment is crucial to safeguard against potential hazards such as skin absorption of harmful substances, chemical or thermal burns, abrasions, electrical dangers, bruises, cuts, fractures, punctures, and amputations. In the manufacturing sector, commonly utilized electrical safety personal protective equipment includes hard hats, arc-rated hoods and clothing, protective hoods, safety glasses, face shields, earplugs, earmuffs, protective footwear, leather protective gloves, insulating rubber sleeves, and gloves.

The Electrical Protective Equipment market caters to the safety needs of utility workers, electricians, and those in the power generation industry. Key products include insulated gloves, arc flash protection gear, dielectric footwear, safety helmets, voltage detectors, and insulating mats. Compliance with electrical safety standards such as ASTM, IEC, and EN is crucial. The market also addresses live-line working and OSHA regulations, emphasizing the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE), electrical hazard analysis, and adherence to NFPA 70E standards. Lockout/tagout (LOTO) systems, safety barriers, and insulated tools contribute to a comprehensive range of solutions for industrial automation safety in electrical maintenance.

