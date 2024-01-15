Introducing The Galaxy Xcover7 & Galaxy Tab Active5: The Perfect Blend Of Durability, Work Continuity And Productivity For Today's Enterprises

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Featuring military-grade durability and advanced 5G connectivity, Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5 enable higher confidence and powerful performance, even in tough environments.

SEOUL, Korea– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the new Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5, an enterprise-ready smartphone and tablet geared to handle rigorous challenges, including field and frontline work that demands versatility, optimization and security.

Both devices will deliver enhanced mobility with 5G connectivity, upgraded mobile processor performance and increased memory. Additionally, the XCover7 comes with a new powerful rear camera and expanded display size and resolution, while the Tab Active5 includes both replaceable batteries and No Battery Mode, providing users the ability to work in a variety of settings.

According to an IDC Marketscape Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices 2023 Vendor Assessment report, 2022 saw over one-third (38%) of U.S. enterprise organizations deploy ruggedized mobile devices, with another 38% of these organizations reporting that they plan to purchase more mobile devices through 2023.[1] As ruggedized mobile devices are reliable, high-performing and durable, they can meet the needs of a range of enterprise industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and government. As such, growth in the ruggedized device market shows no sign of abating.

“Samsung understands that businesses today face unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and they need devices that can keep up with their dynamic needs,” said Jerry Park, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.“That's why we created the Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5, the ultimate ruggedized devices for the frontline. These devices are not only powerful and versatile, but also durable and secure, making them the perfect partners for workers who need to stay connected, productive and safe in any situation.”

Built to Last with Next-Level Durability:

Designed to endure challenging working conditions, Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5 enable workers to use their smartphones and tablets without worry. Both devices – along with the Tab Active5's bundled S Pen – are IP68-rated[2] for water and dust resistance, ensuring a level of durability fit for extreme work environments such as construction sites or retail warehouses. Built to the MIL-STD-810H[3] military standard, the Galaxy XCover7 is designed to be shock-resistant to drops of up to 1.5m, while the Galaxy Tab Active5 can withstand a 1.8m drop when using the bundled protective case.[4]

The Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5 feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, respectively, enhancing durability and scratch resistance. The device displays also allow for adjustments to touch sensitivity,[5] making them easy to use for workers wearing gloves. They have also been extensively tested for use with sanitizers.[6] With these specifications, Samsung Galaxy's ruggedized devices are built to withstand severe weather or similar hazards, making them ideal for a wide variety of frontline workers.

Designed to Keep Work Moving in the Office, Field or Frontline:

In today's increasingly digital world, enterprises need workers to stay connected and online. Galaxy XCover7 has been upgraded to provide fast and reliable 5G, along with Wi-Fi 5, while the Galaxy Tab Active5 offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6.[7] This cutting-edge connectivity allows workers to collaborate more efficiently and effectively.

In addition to smooth connectivity, Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5's premium displays make for easy, convenient use. The XCover7's 6.6-inch display provides more surface area alongside increased resolution compared to previous generations. The Tab Active5's 8.0-inch display offers greater visibility in outdoor conditions, thanks to increased display brightness, and a smoother viewing experience with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both devices are engineered to offer powerful enterprise support while maintaining a slim, lightweight frame for use in the workplace or on the go.

Samsung Galaxy's ruggedized devices ensure work continuity, providing workers with the support and connectivity they need, even in the most challenging work conditions. For long days in the field or on the factory floor, workers using both the Galaxy XCover7 and Tab Active5 can leverage fast-charging[8] to mitigate wasted time between charges and enable enhanced productivity. Both devices also come equipped with replaceable batteries, minimizing downtime in and out of the workplace.[9]

The Galaxy Tab Active5 can run without a battery in No Battery Mode.[10] This lets workers use the device non-stop at kiosks or in vehicles, preserving battery health in hot environments. The Galaxy XCover7 and Tab Active5 also have POGO charging interfaces, which simplify the charging process by enabling workplaces with POGO docks[11] to charge multiple devices at once.

Engineered to Maximize Productivity and Security:

Samsung's ruggedized devices are also designed to maximize productivity and make fieldwork streamlined and efficient. Increased speaker volume[12] limits confusion on job sites by ensuring accurate hearing. Programmable keys[13] enable shortcuts and improved productivity, and quick barcode scanning via Knox Capture[14] streamlines operations for warehouse work or mobile points of sale (mPOS).[15]

Workers can unleash the full power of their smartphone or tablet with enhanced PC connectivity, too. The devices effortlessly handle quick content sharing, simultaneous displays and overall continuity of work between mobile and PC through Link to Windows, or emulate a desktop interface for jobs that take workers out of the field and into the office.

As businesses continue to operate in a fast-paced environment favoring efficiency, Samsung Galaxy's ruggedized lineup lets workers get more done in less time, helping to meet growing consumer demands through increasing productivity and workplace operations. Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5 are also compatible with a range of third-party accessories,[16] from various functional cases to charging cradles, USB-Type C PTTs and more – enabling full integration into any workplace operation.

And in a first for Samsung's ruggedized devices, Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5 come with support for Samsung Knox Vault.[17] As part of Samsung Galaxy's commitment to expanding powerful security protections beyond flagship devices, enterprise customers now have even greater choice in the devices they can safely use for their business needs. Knox Vault helps protect the most critical data on these devices, including lock screen information like PIN codes, passwords and patterns.

It constructs a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system's main processor and memory and is effective from the moment a user registers their lock screen – thus users can enjoy the security they need without hassle. Knox Vault can help protect users' security keys which encrypt their data stored in the device, helping to ensure safety – even if the device is lost or stolen. A hardware-based and tamper-resistant solution, Samsung Knox Vault was created to safeguard a user's data against not only software-based hacking, but also hardware attacks using high-end professional tools.

