(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Growing need to modernize corporate processes, combined with the continuous adoption of cutting-edge technologies across various industries drives market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Workflow Management Systems Market Reach USD 99.9 Billion by 2032 | Top Players such as - Appian, Bizagi and TIBCO." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global workflow management systems market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The notable factors positively affecting the workflow management systems market include rise in adoption of advanced technologies across several industries and the rise of remote and distributed workforces. However, high implementation costs associated with workflow management systems and complexities in integrating workflow management systems with existing systems can hinder market growth. However, rise in the implementation of cloud-based technologies offers lucrative market opportunities for the market players.

The workflow management systems market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment mode, industry, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, education, IT and telecom, healthcare transportation and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the workflow management systems market revenue and it is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.

Based on industry, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than one-fourth of the workflow management systems market revenue, owing to the development of digital technologies in the BFSI sector. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2023 to 2032. The surge in the implementation of automation trends and the increase in the utilization of digital technology in this sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than one-third of the workflow management systems market revenue. The increase in the usage of workflow management system solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

The market players operating in the workflow management systems market analysis are Appian Corporation, Bizagi Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited., Nintex Global Limited, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Software AG and TIBCO Software Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the workflow management systems market globally.

Key Findings of the Study

● By component, the software segment accounted for the largest workflow management systems market share in 2022.

● By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest workflow management systems market size in 2022.

● By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest workflow management systems market share in 2022.

● By industry, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest workflow management systems market share in 2022.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

