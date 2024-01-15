New Version Released: Explore A Better Downloading Experience With Videohunter Youtube Downloader

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) HongKong, China, 15th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , VideoHunter YouTube Downloader has released a new version to deliver its users a better & smoother experience in downloading all types of videos from YouTube.







Major Updates

Being one of the best YouTube downloaders that helps its users to download unlisted YouTube videos , long YouTube videos and YouTube live streams with ease, VideoHunter YouTube Downloader has released its latest version. This time, two major updates are impressive: Firstly, the team has improved the way that the tool obtains cookies; also, they fixed some bugs in parsing & analyzing videos from particular websites. A smoother downloading experience is surely delivered.

Key Features

As a top-rated tool, VideoHunter YouTube Downloader figures out the following sparkling features.



Output High-Definition Videos. The tool will preserve the original quality of the source videos and can support outputting HD videos in 1080P, 2K, 4K, and even 8K, delivering a good viewing experience on all devices including personal computers, home theater, and HD TV, etc.

Download Most Types of YouTube Videos. From single videos (either public or private) to playlists and channels, the tools help users download them to MP4, WEBM, MP3, etc. As long as the link is given, even unlisted YouTube videos can be downloaded effortlessly. Download Subtitles. The downloader can help extract and download subtitles as text or generate SRT/TTML files. It even offers users an option to merge subtitles in video files before starting the downloading process.

Tech Specifications

VideoHunter YouTube Downloader can run both on Windows and Mac systems. Check for more technical specifications from below.

System Requirements

Windows 10/8/7/XP/Vista

Mac OS X 10.12 or above

Output Formats

MP3, MP4, MKV, WEBM (Windows only)

Output Quality Options

Video: 8K, 4K, 2K, 1080P, 720P, 480P, 360P, etc.

Audio: 320kbps, 160kbps, 128kbps, etc.

Subscription Plans

The tool is open to download for all. Free users can access limited features, for example, three downloads per day, output videos in up to 480P, and audios in up to 320kbps. Two subscription plans are offered to access its full features: monthly and yearly, which you can cancel at any time. As the article is published, the details of the two plans are as below.

Monthly: US$9.95 / 1 Device



Unlimited downloads per day

Support video downloads up to 8K, 4K, 2K, 1080P and more

Download YouTube playlists and channels, including private content

Batch downloads Ongoing technical support

Yearly: US$35.95/2 Devices



Unlimited downloads per day

Support video downloads up to 8K, 4K, 2K, 1080P and more

Download YouTube playlists and channels, including private content

Batch downloads

Log into 2 devices at the same time Ongoing technical support

Conclusion

Equipped with powerful features from a wide range of supported video websites to compatibility with both Windows and MacOS and high-quality outputs to fast downloading, VideoHunter YouTube Downloader excels in the demands to download all types of videos from YouTube. Since not a penny will cost for its trial, every user is recommended to experience its amazing downloading process and make a full comparison before subscribing to a plan.