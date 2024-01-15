stc pay strengthens its digital payment offerings through a strategic partnership with Mastercard

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Manama, Bahrain – 15 January 2024: Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, stc pay, has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard. The collaboration is set to elevate subscribers’ experience while extending value-added benefits that align with their lifestyles and aspirations.



The partnership builds on stc pay and Mastercard’s shared commitment to advancing Bahrain’s digital payment landscape by simplifying card transactions and providing a seamless, secure, and efficient payment journey. Moreover, it will enable stc pay Bahrain to introduce new card products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of consumers in today's fast-paced digital era.



Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO and Chairman of stc pay, said, "We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to set new benchmarks in innovation and convenience, creating an exceptional digital payment experience. By combining our expertise, our subscribers will have access to a comprehensive range of features and value-added benefits that go beyond traditional payment methods, making every day digital payments simpler, faster, and more rewarding."



Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central at Mastercard, said, “As a global pioneer in payment innovation and technology, Mastercard is dedicated to elevating consumer experience, digitizing societies and driving financial inclusion in Bahrain. Our partnership with stc pay Bahrain will provide a seamless digital experience and foster adoption and usage of digital payments in the Kingdom.”



Integrated into the stc pay app, the stc pay prepaid cards enable customers to shop for goods and services anytime, anywhere across various local and international retailers.

stc pay is one of the Kingdom’s leading mobile wallets that provides local and international transfers, prepaid cards, bill payments, offers, and more. stc pay, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, offers financial services that are fast, secure, and easy for modern everyday life. stc pay has been instrumental in empowering the low-income expat workforce, previously unbanked by the financial services sector, with a secure, affordable, and convenient way to address financial needs.





