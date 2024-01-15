Alstom appoints Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna as Managing Director & CEO to spearhead its operations in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) 15 January 2024 – Today, Alstom has announced the appointment of Dalya Al Muthanna as the new Managing Director & CEO in Gulf (UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain).



With a track record of customer-oriented success in the Gulf, Dalya held the position of President at GE in the UAE and global Chief of Strategy & Operations for GE International Markets, as well as previously holding the position of President & CEO for GE in the Gulf region. Her educational background includes a Ph.D. from Imperial College London and an MBA from the American University in Dubai.



“With Dalya Al Muthanna on board, Alstom is poised to elevate and further localize its presence in the Middle East's dynamic mobility sector. Her role is crucial as we align with each country's drive towards net-zero carbon emissions. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead, particularly in areas of infrastructure enhancement, digital optimization, and innovative sustainable mobility solutions,” stated Andrew DeLeone, President, Africa, Middle East and Central Asia Region at Alstom.



In her role at Alstom, Dalya will be instrumental in steering the company's growth and enhancing relationships with key stakeholders.



“I'm excited to join Alstom and lead a dynamic team dedicated to pioneering sustainable mobility solutions. Alstom has been an integral part of the region’s growth in rail transportation, and I'm honoured to contribute to this legacy. We are committed to deepening our impact and fostering broad-based collaboration, ensuring Alstom continues to play a crucial role in the sustainable development for years to come.” says Dalya Al Muthanna.



Alstom, a global leader in rail transport and mobility, has a long-standing presence in Qatar and UAE. The company has delivered major successful projects in the region. For example, Alstom delivered the Dubai tramway, the first fully integrated tramway system in the Middle East, and the world's first 100% catenary-free line, which was opened in November 2014. The company provided the complete railway system in Dubai Route 2020 Metro, the world's fastest-built turnkey metro project, and also built the first tramway in Lusail Qatar, the largest tramway system project in the Gulf region.







