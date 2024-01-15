Palestine Red Crescent restarts emergency services in North Gaza after 2-month suspension

(MENAFN) The Palestine Red Crescent Society has resumed its ambulance and emergency services in the North Gaza governorate after a two-month suspension.



The halt in services was attributed to the Israeli occupation forces besieging the Gaza Ambulance Center and Al-Quds Hospital, as reported in a statement by the Red Crescent.



To address the impact of recent attacks on their facilities, additional vehicles have been deployed to enhance services in North Gaza. The Red Crescent stated that many ambulances were destroyed during Israeli raids on the Jabalia Ambulance Center about three weeks ago.



According to the Red Crescent's figures, eight of its staff members have lost their lives, and 29 others have been injured since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. The Israeli army's actions included targeting 18 Red Crescent buildings and destroying 18 ambulances, as detailed in a previous statement.



Israel has been conducting extensive air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border assault by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7. Tel Aviv claims that this attack resulted in the death of 1,200 people in Israel.



Since then, Palestinian health authorities report that at least 23,968 Palestinians have been killed, predominantly women and children, with 60,582 others sustaining injuries.



The United Nations notes that 85 percent of Gaza's population is currently internally displaced, facing acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure is reported to be damaged or destroyed. The situation highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

