Katara Brings Together Cultures Of Asian Nations

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara continues to present a variety of events during the Qatar Asian Cup 2023 until February 10, through which it extends bridges of communication towards diverse Asian cultures, in addition to presenting various Qatari folk heritage.

Meanwhile, Katara will open today the 4th edition of the Katara International Amber Exhibition which will run until January 18 in Katara Hall, Building 12, with the participation of approximately 70 pavilions, from 14 countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Turkiye, China, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Dominican Republic.

The exhibition will be an opportunity for Katara's visitors to find out about amber and how it is transformed from a raw material into rosaries, women's accessories, or precious antiques for homes as the Qatari market is considered one of the most important markets in the region, which has a great demand for amber.

The visitors enjoyed watching the performances of various bands at Al Hikma courtyard and all the corridors of the Cultural Village, in a wonderful and distinctive festive atmosphere, more precisely with the military music show presented by the Qatari Armed Forces - a music battalion consisting of 27 members, including three flags bearers.