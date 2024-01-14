Around 39% Of Political Parties Members Are Young People - IEC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday said that 23,702 individuals under the age of 35 are members of political parties, constituting 38.5 per cent of the total memberships.
Political parties registry director at IEC Ahmed Abu Zeid said that 10,455 of young members are females, making up 44.1 per cent of the total youth representation in political parties, the Jordan News, Petra, reported.
He said that the total number of members of political parties reached 61,534, including 34,575 males and 26,959 females, adding that 31 parties have met the conditions for establishment, under the 2022 Political Parties Law.
Zeid said that there are 10 parties under establishment, some of which are expected to hold their founding conferences in the next two months, with the commission now reviewing five applications for licensing.
MENAFN14012024000028011005ID1107719994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.