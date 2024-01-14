UAE: Police Warn Residents Of Security Drill No Photography Allowed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 9:28 PM
Residents in Ras Al Khaimah have been informed of a security drill set to be held in the emirate.
Taking to social media, the RAK Police issued an advisory to residents and motorists. The exercise will be held on Monday, January 15 from 8am onwards.
Residents have been warned to make way for military vehicles. The authority has also warned them not to spread rumours, take photographs and advised them to seek information from official sources.
