Iraqi President, President Of Kurdistan Region Discuss Latest Security, Political Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal met Sunday with President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani to discuss the latest security and political developments in the country.

The two sides underscored the significance of reinforcing security and stability, as well as cooperation and coordination to meet the needs of Iraqi people and promote the living and service levels.

Jamal stressed the importance of solving the pending issues between the federal government and Kurdistan region, in addition to disbursing financial dues to the Kurdistan region, as per established budget, and settling the file of salaries of the regions employees.

The meeting secured the need for continuing the consultations between the two sides concerning the issues of common interest and unifying the efforts among political forces to support the Iraqi government in carrying out its programmes to safeguard the Iraqi sovereignty and future decision, according to a statement of the Iraqi Presidency.

For his part, Barzani discussed the outcomes of his meetings with political blocs during his current visit to Baghdad, lauding the role of the Iraqi President in converging the views among political parties. (QNA)



MENAFN14012024000067011011ID1107719345