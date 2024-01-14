(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); How to Change the PIN of your Bank Card in Costa Rica Now that They Will Ask You to do so in Stores? Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: January 13, 2024 How to Change the PIN of your Bank Card in Costa Rica Now that They Will Ask You to do so in Stores?

Some banks have online manuals to make the change

By TCRN STAFF January 13, 2024

Since last January 1st, the businesses' dataphones request the PIN of the cards when customers make purchases of ¢50,000 or more. This is taken as a security measure to prevent criminals from making purchases with cards that do not belong to them.

Businesses must already have their devices updated, as ordered by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR). In addition, customers must know their PIN, or change it with different financial institutions.

Below is a summary of what you must do to change your PIN remotely, depending on the bank you belong to. It is important to clarify that this procedure can also be done in person at the branches.

Enter the BCR Mobile App and select the“Cards” option from the menu. Then press“PIN Request” and choose the type of card and the number for which the change will be made.

Select“validate,” then“request.”

Use the established security mechanisms and finally choose the“confirm” option.

The PIN will be displayed for a period of 90 seconds, a reasonable amount of time for it to be memorized. Once that time has passed, the PIN will disappear from the screen and you will be redirected to the main menu of the application.

In Online Banking, enter the“BN Card Maintenance” section and choose the“Card PIN Change” option. Enter your dynamic key and a verification code will be sent to you.

Complete the information that the system will require and you will have a new PIN.

Enter Proméricaonline, enter your username and password. In the“Managements” box, choose the“Card PIN Change” option.

You must complete the following card information: number, expiration month and expiration year. Later you must also fill out the box with the new PIN and reconfirm it.

Finally, you must enter the corresponding authentication method requested by the system.

Enter Mobile Banking and press the“More” option in the options bar located at the bottom of the screen. Select the“Security” drop-down menu and then the“Request PIN change” or“Card PIN change” option.

Enter the number of the debit or credit card you want to obtain the PIN and the system will automatically generate a verification code .

Press Get PIN and the PIN number will appear on the screen.

After having this temporary PIN, you can change it at any BAC Credomatic ATM, both with credit and debit cards.

