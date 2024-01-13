OTG Video Produces The Democratic Presidential Debate Between Marianne Williamson And Dean Phillips

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

OTG Video was born in 2020, serving the Belmont community, as well as New England and the Northeast region. The name stands for“on the go video” and they have maintained it since the beginning. They mainly specialize in doing the video production of live events, whether it be weddings, sports games, or most recently the Democratic Presidential debate in Henniker, New Hampshire which is about to take place on January 8th, 2024.

In true on the go fashion, David Emello called me and told me to write this press release. I was in the gym and it was 3:00 on a Sunday. Now I'm writing it.“We do things on the go because in this world you have to be able to adapt and when you get a good opportunity, such as this one, you have to take it.” - David Emello, President of OTG Video.

The debate will be between Democratic candidates Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips, at New England College in Henniker. Joe Biden is not going to be participating in this debate. Marianne Williamson, the candidate for president, brings a unique and refreshing perspective to the political arena. Williamson's emphasis on love, compassion, and healing as essential components of political leadership may raise eyebrows for some, but it certainly adds an intriguing twist to the conversation.

In capturing the essence of this monumental event, OTG Video strives to not only document but to encapsulate the energy and essence of the Democratic Presidential debate. With their expertise in live event video production, they aim to provide viewers with an immersive experience, ensuring that the fervor and nuances of the debate are vividly conveyed. The team at OTG Video recognizes the significance of such moments in shaping public discourse and remains committed to delivering top-notch production that resonates with the diverse audience engaging with this crucial political event.

