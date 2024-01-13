Hezbollah Conducted 692 Attacks Against Israel Since Beginning Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 13 (IANS) Since the ongoing Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group has launched a total of 692 attacks against Israel.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group said it had targetted 48 Israeli border sites, 12 rear sites, and 50 new military points since the war erupted as a result of the October 7. 2023 Hamas attack against the Jewish nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tension since the next day of the Hamas attack, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Confrontations continued on the Lebanon-Israel border on Friday, with Israeli forces firing from the Motella settlement at a Lebanese civilian, injuring him seriously, a Lebanese military source told Xinhua.

The source, said the injured Lebanese had been transferred to the Marjeyoun Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Al-Bustan site.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have so far killed 217 on the Lebanese side, including 158 militants and 37 civilians.

--IANS

ksk/