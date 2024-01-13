Robotize Launches Its First Platform Autonomous Mobile Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Robotize , a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for internal pallet transportation, has launched the GoPal P35, marking the company's entry into the platform AMR segment.

Anders Pjetursson, Robotize CEO and co-founder, says:“Our customers asked us to develop a platform AMR to complement their fleet of GoPal pallet AMRs.

“The main requirement was that it had to have the same high level of uptime and operational reliability as our global fleet of AMRs.”

“I'm proud to say that the GoPal P35 is the result of our deep domain knowledge of having our global fleet of AMRs covering a distance of more than 800.000 kilometres (500,000 miles) in challenging production environments.”

Smallest member of the Robotize GoPal AMR family With a footprint of only 960 x 660 mm (37.8 x 26 in), the GoPal P35 will become the smallest member of the GoPal AMR family, which currently covers a wide range of AMRs for transporting payloads on Euro-, Industrial-and US/UK pallets.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"