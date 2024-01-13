South Korean ISAN Corporation To Consult Tajikistan On Construction Of Bridges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 13. The South
Korean ISAN Corporation, the South Korean company, will provide
consulting services for the construction of bridges in Tajikistan,
Trend reports.
The corresponding document was signed by Tajikistan's Minister
of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, and the director of ISAN Corporation's
branch in Almaty (Kazakhstan), John Hee De.
The consultations will be part of the state investment project
titled "Tajikistan Preparedness and Resilience to Disasters
Project", funded by the World Bank (WB).
The main goal of the agreement is to prepare technical and
economic justifications, detailed work plans, tender documentation,
and environmental measures for the construction of two bridges in
the Rudaki district and two bridges in the Vose district.
The two bridges in the Dushanbe-Rudaki highway will be built
over the Kofarnihon river and the Elok river. The other two bridges
on the Dushanbe-Kulma highway will be built over the Kizilsu river
and across the Yahsu river.
Consultation services are expected to commence in early January
2024 and will continue for 12 months.
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107715761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.