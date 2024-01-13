South Korean ISAN Corporation To Consult Tajikistan On Construction Of Bridges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 13. The South Korean ISAN Corporation, the South Korean company, will provide consulting services for the construction of bridges in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The corresponding document was signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, and the director of ISAN Corporation's branch in Almaty (Kazakhstan), John Hee De.

The consultations will be part of the state investment project titled "Tajikistan Preparedness and Resilience to Disasters Project", funded by the World Bank (WB).

The main goal of the agreement is to prepare technical and economic justifications, detailed work plans, tender documentation, and environmental measures for the construction of two bridges in the Rudaki district and two bridges in the Vose district.

The two bridges in the Dushanbe-Rudaki highway will be built over the Kofarnihon river and the Elok river. The other two bridges on the Dushanbe-Kulma highway will be built over the Kizilsu river and across the Yahsu river.

Consultation services are expected to commence in early January 2024 and will continue for 12 months.