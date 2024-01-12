Qi Card Extends Western Union Service To Rafidain Clients

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Qi Card has announced the inclusion of all holders of Rafidain Bank cards in the Western Union money transfer service.

Director Ali Hussein Mun'im said the decision was made in order to serve a broader segment of the public.

Qi Card was established in 2007 as a joint venture between the private sector, represented by the Iraqi Electronic Payment Systems and the governmental sector, represented by the largest bank in the country, Rafidain Bank , to issue biometric identification cards for citizens and provide electronic financial services in Iraq.

(Source: Qi Card)