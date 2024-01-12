Cardano Updates Send ADA Surging

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Input Output Global (IOG) development team showcased the latest advancements within the Cardano ecosystem.

As Cardano experiences a resurgence in bullish momentum amid positive news about approving a spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States, ADA's current trading price stands at $0.5, reflecting a 7% gain over the past week.

Cardano's Latest Updates: Enhancements, Bug Fixes, and Innovative Features

Essential Cardano's report highlighted the core technology team's introduction of version 8.7.3 of ADA's client. This update addresses issues with the outbound governor function, rectifying communication problems across specific nodes and improving overall network performance.

Meanwhile, the networking and consensus teams updated the decision logic within a cluster run by IOG and introduced a new ledger database. These modifications aim to enhance the network's performance and mitigate potential issues.

The report also detailed efforts by the Lace team to fix a bug in the wallet and services sector, particularly addressing issues with the signData method that impacted the visualization of stake pool rewards. Additional fixes were made for problems related to reading minting transaction data, stake pool visualization, and transaction signatures.

On the smart contract front, Plutus received an update to improve its performance. Additionally, the team implemented an update enabling the node to index consensus events and ledger states.

IOG emphasized that this implementation represents a significant milestone in the platform's long-term progress and ability to deploy a queryable node. However, this ecosystem is – like all other cryptocurrencies – a constant work in progress.