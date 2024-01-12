Tally All Set To Enhance Operations For Smes At Dubai Shopping Festival

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Tally is all geared to support the UAE SME community participating in the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with its advanced TallyPrime 4.0

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TallyPrime 4.0, Tally Solutions latest software is well aligned to support SMEs participating at Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). As a special benefit, all Tally Software Services (TSS) valid customers participating at DSF will receive the new release free of charge, ensuring access to the latest features without additional expenses. In addition, Tally will also offer businesses complimentary knowledge sessions covering vital topics such as software functionalities and industry best practices.

“The Dubai Shopping Festival has long been recognized as a platform that promotes economic development and inclusivity. In alignment with the festival's vision, Tally is also dedicated to strengthening the SME sector. We are committed to empowering SMEs participating at DSF and any other such initiatives, with our accurate tools and resources that will enable the SME community to thrive and navigate the evolving business landscape,” said Vikas Panchal, General Manager – Middle East, Tally Solutions.

TallyPrime 4.0 distinguishes itself with a suite of key features tailored for SMEs. The latest features of will help SMEs to leverage the additional business demand and transaction flow during DSF more efficiently. The intuitive and customizable dashboards provide strategic business insights, empowering quick and informed decisions. Through TallyPrime with WhatsApp businesses can seamlessly inform their customers about the various offers being run, and Excel Import will reduce manual work and errors, which will give them more time to focus on leveraging the business opportunities. Together, these features will contribute to an efficient, user-friendly and a more professional platform designed to meet the evolving needs of SMEs.

“Tally recognizes the unique challenges faced by SMEs in navigating complex tax structures and regulatory changes. We are confident that TallyPrime 4.0 will help businesses participating at DSF with the right tools to make their participation at this festival a success,” added Mr. Panchal.

Tally is dedicated to providing SMEs with cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to their unique needs, streamlining operations such as accounting and inventory management. The smart and intuitive reports and dashboards available in TallyPrime enable SMEs participating in Dubai Shopping Festival to leverage technology strategically. These reports and dashboards provide real-time insights, which assist SMEs to take informed decisions on inventory, pricing and overall strategy during the festival. With the right data and tools through TallyPrime, SMEs can also run multiple offers for their customers during DSF.

As Tally continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation, the company remains confident to extend complete cooperation to government initiatives that serve as a catalyst for positive change within the SME sector, propelling businesses toward unprecedented success.

About Tally Solutions:

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd. is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the GAZT, Tally solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 67,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.