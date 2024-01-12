Yuima Nakazato To Be Center Of New Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Calais Lace and Fashion Museum in France will host the Yuima
Nakazato Beyond Couture exhibition from June 15, 2024 to January 5,
2025, which will demonstrate how the Japanese designer's work
intersects with innovation, tradition and advanced technology, as
well as how he develops sustainable fashion inspired by the work of
the Japanese designer, Azernews reports.
The exhibition will feature more than 50 pieces of clothing from
Nakazato's collections, created by him from 2016 to 2024.
In addition to clothes, the exhibition will include accessories,
fashion sketches, technical drawings, fabric samples, fashion
photos and videos explaining the creative process of creating
collectible outfits. For example, the development of innovative
fabrics and production processes.
Yuima Nakazato was born in Tokyo in 1985. In 2008, he graduated
from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp (Belgium). The
winner of many awards, including the Innovation Award in 2008 for
his graduation collection, which introduced the origami technique
into fashion. The avant-garde fashion designer presented his first
collection in 2010. Since 2016, he has been showing his collections
in Paris twice a year during Haute Couture Week, becoming only the
second Japanese fashion designer after Hanae Mori to take part in
the prestigious Paris event. He is known for his experiments in the
use of recycled materials and 3-D printing to create clothes.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107714980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.