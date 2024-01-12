Turkmenistan And EU Explore Opportunities To Boost Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Turkmenistan and
the European Union (EU) have expressed interest in strengthening
and diversifying their trade relations, Trend reports.
According to the EU Embassy in Turkmenistan, these issues were
discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet
of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev and EU Ambassador to
Ashgabat Beata Peksa.
According to the EU Embassy in Turkmenistan, the dialogue
highlighted the common interest in developing trade relations
between Turkmenistan and the member states of the European
Union.
During the diplomatic meeting, the participants placed
significant emphasis on the shared commitment to advancing and
fortifying trade relations between Turkmenistan and the member
states of the EU.
The discussions delved into various aspects of this
collaborative effort, highlighting not only the mutual interest but
also the recognition of the potential for substantial growth and
diversification in bilateral trade, while both sides actively
acknowledged the importance of fostering a more comprehensive and
resilient economic partnership, with a focus on identifying
specific sectors and mechanisms to enhance cooperation.
The meeting served as a platform for in-depth deliberations,
showcasing a collective determination to explore new avenues,
remove trade barriers, and pave the way for sustained economic
collaboration.
Meanwhile, Beata Peksa also met with Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atakhalliyev, at
the meeting with whom the main focus was on potential cooperation
in agriculture and environmental protection, in order to share
experiences and introduce sustainable practices.
