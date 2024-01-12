(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global qPCR Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (7500, QuantStudio Dx, QuantStudio 5, ViiA 7 Dx, One Step/One Step Plus, LightCycler 2.0, Cobas 4800, CFX96, SmartCycler), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global qPCR instruments market size is expected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. The market is driven by the introduction of novel advanced products and an increase in demand for highly efficient diagnostic equipment.

The demand for qPCR instruments and consumables is being driven by the spike in the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections globally. The rise in the incidence is expected to add to the number of preventive screenings. This can be attributed to the fact that nations cannot determine the number of COVID-19 patients without screening them.

The miniaturization of three basic molecular assays is expected to increase the accuracy and specificity of diagnostic outcomes, and hence, increase the demand for molecular diagnostic products. These improvements are expected to improve the availability of POC molecular diagnostic tests to yield quick and effective test results. For instance, the Mic qPCR system by Biomolecular Systems weighs only 2 kilograms, making the device highly portable and easy to handle.

Newly launched products such as QuantStudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR System provide consumers with improved workflows and high-volume testing to provide faster results. Cost-effectiveness and software that are simplified give it additional advantages. Furthermore, the approval of the instrument in over 50 countries can help strengthen the market growth. The instrument is also equipped with measures for research companion diagnostics, giving it a competitive edge.

The market has a high threat of external substitutes owing to the presence of digital PCR instruments that are highly advanced and more accurate. The strong threat of internal substitution can be attributed to the presence of numerous products available in the market. However, the higher price of these instruments is anticipated to reduce the overall threat, keeping it at a moderate level.

COVID-19 has increased opportunities for diagnostic devices. However, advanced PCR technologies, such as dPCR, are preferred more in developed economies as they can help reduce false-positive rates. The research on developing efficient qPCR instruments can reduce the threat of substitution of devices and improve market growth.

Over recent years, PCR has witnessed technological advancements in terms of sensitivity, accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Key players are introducing novel technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

qPCR Instruments Market Report Highlights



The GeneXpert segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.67% in 2022. This is attributed to its increased adoption rate during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic to detect infections.

The Rotor-Gene Q 5Plex HRM System segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as Rotor-Gene Q 5Plex HRM System can deliver results in as little as 90 minutes, which is faster than many other qPCR instruments.

North America dominated the global qPCR instruments market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.73% in 2022. The growth of this region is attributed to the growing regulatory support and increasing launches of novel products. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. The major untapped opportunities in the form of unmet medical needs, increasing initiatives for scientific research, and positive economic growth are primary growth drivers of this market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. qPCR Instruments Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. qPCR Instruments Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. qPCR Instruments: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. qPCR Instruments Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. qPCR Instruments Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. 7500

4.4. QuantStudio Dx

4.5. QuantStudio 5

4.6. ViiA 7 Dx

4.7. One Step/One Step Plus

4.8. LightCycler 2.0

4.9. Cobas 4800

4.10. CFX96

4.11. SmartCycler

4.12. GeneXpert

4.13. Rotor-Gene Q 5Plex HRM System

4.14. Rotor-Gene Q

4.15. BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System

4.16. BMS Mic System

Chapter 5. qPCR Instruments Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

Abbott

BIOMERIEUX

Quantabio

Azure Biosystems Bio Molecular Systems

