Wi-Fi 6 Market Share 2024 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Size, Innovations And Business Outlook Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Wi-Fi 6 Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Wi-Fi 6 Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global Wi-Fi 6 market exhibited a revenue of approximately US$ 13.0 billion in 2022, with an estimated projection to reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2031. The market is poised to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Wi-Fi 6 represents the evolution of wireless local area network (WLAN) technology, specifically the latest version of the 802.11 wireless networking standard, known as 802.11ax. This advanced Wi-Fi standard offers a reported up to 30% increase in speed compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5.



High Initial Setup Cost: The initial high setup cost of Wi-Fi 6 has posed a limitation to market growth. SMEs and Advanced Solutions: The entry of several SMEs delivering advanced Wi-Fi 6 solutions is expected to create significant growth opportunities.

The demand for Wi-Fi 6 is accelerated by factors like customer movement and the need to efficiently manage customer traffic for enhanced productivity.The global adoption of digital transformation initiatives among businesses is identified as a key driver for the Wi-Fi 6 market.Across major industry verticals, a heightened focus on customer service contributes to the expanded growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the global business landscape. Lockdowns imposed by various countries have positively affected the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 devices, leading to an increase in connected devices across homes.

North America: Anticipated to dominate the Wi-Fi 6 market during the forecast period. The regions growth is attributed to a burgeoning start-up culture, SME establishment, and substantial research and development efforts by large corporations.

Key players shaping the global Wi-Fi 6 market include:



Apple Inc.

Aruba Networks

Asustek Computer Inc.

AT&T

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks

Linksys Holdings, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sterlite Technologies Limited Other prominent key players

The global Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented based on:



Solution

Service



Professional Managed



Large Enterprises SMEs



Outdoor Indoor



IT and Telecom

Education

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Hospitality

Manufacturing Other



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

