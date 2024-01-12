DJ Sahil Aim, A Dynamic Dumka Music Maestro & Innovative Composer

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sahil Hansda, the artistic force behind the moniker "DJ Sahil AiM," stands as an influential Indian musical talent originating from Dumka, Jharkhand. His proficiency extends to crafting mesmerizing electronic and dance-style music, infused with trap beats, marking him as a notable figure in the industry.

Born on December 6, 2003, in the scenic village of Hizla, Jharkhand, Sahil's musical odyssey commenced at a mere 14 years of age. Armed with a humble computer, his early explorations evolved into a deep-seated passion for diverse music genres. The inception of his YouTube channel, "DJ Sahil AiM," became a platform for sharing his innovative musical creations with a global audience.

Sahil's journey as a producer is underscored by classical lessons, contributing to the unique and creative flair evident in his compositions. His debut release, "Black & White Ocean," resonated profoundly with his growing fan base, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of electronic music.

Beyond his original productions, Sahil's knack for transforming popular songs through exceptional remixes gained him significant recognition on social media platforms. This, coupled with his dedication to crafting music suitable for diverse social settings, further fueled his passion for creating memorable beats and remixes.

Discography:

- Dance My Queen

- Wide Sound

- Black & White Ocean

- Deep Bound

DJ Sahil AiM's music transcends conventional boundaries, seamlessly blending classical influences with contemporary beats. Follow him on social media platforms - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube - to stay tuned to his ever-evolving musical journey. For a comprehensive overview of his contributions, explore DJ Sahil AiM's Google Knowledge Panel.