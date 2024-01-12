Tesla Makes First Physical Presence In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the launch of its online configurator in December, Tesla opened yesterday a Pop-Up Store in Doha, its first physical presence in Qatar.

Located in Doha Festival City, this Pop-Up location will give the opportunity for Qataris to see and test-drive Tesla vehicles, but also to know more about breathtaking performance, cutting edge technology and convenient charging solutions.

Open 7 days a week from 10am to 10pm, and until 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Tesla Festival City Pop-Up is located on the Ground Floor, Luxury Court.

Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Sustainable transport being a key element of this transition, Tesla offers 4 vehicles in Qatar, each with unique characteristics and features designed to cater to a wide range of customer preferences. Whether you are a family of 7, a young couple who likes camping in the desert or a seasoned driver who wants to enjoy peaceful drives along the coastline, there is a Tesla for you.

Despite their distinct qualities, they all share the unmistakable Tesla DNA, marked by a commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, cutting-edge and intuitive technology, exhilarating performance and sleek design.

Model 3 - Everyday Sedan

Your ideal daily driver with five-star safety ratings and nimble handling-all at our most accessible price. Model 3 is available from QR168,490 and offers up to 678 km of range (WLTP Est.).

Model 3 played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of electric cars by offering an accessible, high-performance, and technologically advanced option that appealed to a broader audience. It helped shift perceptions about electric vehicles from being seen as niche products to becoming more mainstream. Launched late last year, the upgraded Model 3 brings more refinement, comfort and premiumness - inside and out - while staying true to Model 3 sleek, uncluttered design aesthetic.

Model Y - Midsize SUV

Ready for anything with long range, a spacious cabin and enough room for everyone's gear. Model Y is available from QR188,490 and offers up to 565 km of range (WLTP Est.).

Model Y is the best-selling vehicle of any type in the world throughout 2023. Its Performance variant goes from 0 to 100kph in only 3.7 seconds and features a dedicated Track Mode, which allows drivers to customize handling, providing even more control over how their car behaves on track. Track Mode gives you the ability to tune your car's performance, including motor balance, stability assist and regenerative braking.

Model S - Premium Sedan

One of the highest performing, most technologically advanced production vehicles ever built. Combining the highest level of comfort and refinement with room for 5 adults and their luggage, at a premium travel experience. Model S is available from QR318,490 and offers up to 723 km of range (WLTP Est.).

Model S Plaid is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kph in 2.1 seconds, with a 322kph top speed and 1020hp. It uses 3 motors with carbon-wrapped rotors, allowing higher speeds. A Tesla-first technology.

Model X - Premium SUV

A spaceship for up to 7 people with extra storage and towing capacity, plus falcon wing doors that offer easy access to rear seats and cargo space. Model X is available from QR338,490 and offers up to 625 km of range (WLTP Est.).

Model X Plaid also uses 3 motors and goes from 0 to 100kph in 2.6 seconds. With 1020hp, Model X Plaid is also the most powerful production-SUV you can buy.

A critical component of the adoption of electric vehicles is to create a seamless and convenient charging experience wherever customers choose to travel.