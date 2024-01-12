RAU's IAS Launches COMPASS: A Revolutionary Platform For UPSC Aspirants

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Delhi, Delhi Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

RAU'S IAS, an esteemed institution in civil services preparation since 1953, proudly introduces COMPASS, a cutting-edge platform tailored for UPSC aspirants. Founded by Dr. S. Rau, RAU'S IAS continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and innovation in IAS coaching.

COMPASS is conceptualized to be an all-encompassing hub for UPSC candidates, providing a wealth of resources including current affairs, exhaustive study materials, and rigorous practice questions designed for the comprehensive preparation of the UPSC examinations.