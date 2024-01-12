(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 11, 2024 4:01 am - InfosecTrain to host a free session on "Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Exam Practice Q&A"

What

The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Exam Practice Q&A session, hosted by InfosecTrain, is a unique and invaluable opportunity for cybersecurity enthusiasts and professionals seeking to enhance their skills. This complimentary webinar offers participants a simulated exam experience, allowing them to navigate real-world scenarios and challenges encountered in the CEH certification exam. Attendees will have the chance to engage in interactive Q&A sessions, learning from industry experts with practical experience in ethical hacking. The session not only provides a platform for refining technical proficiency but also ensures comprehensive preparation for the CEH exam. With the added benefits of a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance, this event is a must-attend for those looking to excel in the dynamic field of ethical hacking.

When

30th and 31st January 2024

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

