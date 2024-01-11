US And UK Strike Multiple Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Late Thursday, the US military conducted more than a dozen strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, in response to attacks by the Iran-backed group in the Red Sea, according to American officials.

The Houthis have threatened to strike positions of these two countries in the region, with the Pentagon stating that the attacks involve airstrikes, naval operations, and submarine actions.

Al-Arabiya network reported that the American and British strikes targeted Houthi positions in various parts of Yemen, including their logistical centers and air defense systems.

According to a second official familiar with the operation, logistics facilities and radar systems were among the targets struck. Early assessments indicated that the facilities used by the Houthis that were hit did not appear to be housing civilians.

Abdulqader Al-Mortada, a Houthi official, wrote on social media that the American and British attacks targeted areas in Sanaa, Saada, Hodeidah, and Dhamar.

President Joe Biden mentioned that U.S. and British military forces, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted multiple strikes against Houthi targets.

The U.S. President also stated that these attacks were in direct response to Houthi attacks on international ships in the Red Sea.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also mentioned that his country, alongside the United States, launched attacks on Houthi facilities in Yemen to reduce their military capabilities and protect global shipping.

Rishi Sunak emphasized that despite repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis continued their attacks on the Red Sea.

In response to the joint U.S. and British attack on Houthi facilities in Yemen, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Houthi movement, Hussein al-Azzi, issued a warning, stating that these countries would“pay a heavy price.” He characterized the attacks as“clear aggression” during an interview with Al-Masirah TV in Yemen.

