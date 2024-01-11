Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinian In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari Armed Forces plane arrived Thursday in the city of Arish, the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 18 tons of aid.

The aid included food and shelter supplies provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be further transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 61, carrying a combined total of 1,897 tons of aid.



Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received the plane at Arish Airport.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.