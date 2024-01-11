Anti-Dumping Duties To Be Implemented On 3 Chinese Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN) The central government has implemented a five-year anti-dumping duty on three Chinese products including wheel loaders, gypsum tiles and industrial laser machinery.

The objective is to protect domestic manufacturers from the influx of low-cost imports from China, in line with the suggestions made by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigative body of the commerce ministry, as reported by ET.

Through distinct investigations, the DGTR has determined that these specific products have been exported to Indian markets at prices lower than the normal value, leading to instances of dumping.

The dumping of these products has caused significant harm to the domestic industry, resulting in material injury.

As per individual notifications from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued last month, the imposed duties specifically target gypsum board/tiles that have lamination on at least one side.

Similar duties have been enforced on fully assembled industrial laser machines used for cutting, marking, or welding operations.

Additionally, wheel loaders imported in the form of Completely Built Unit (CBU) are also subject to these duties.

The anti-dumping duties specified in these notifications will remain in effect for a duration of five years, unless there are changes such as revocation, superseding, or amendment, as indicated in the notifications.

Similar duties have been applied to gypsum tiles manufactured by certain companies in Oman.

Previously, duties were imposed on toughened glass for home appliances and specific types of flax yarn originating from China.

The DGTR recommends the imposition of the duty, while it is the responsibility of the finance ministry to enforce and levy the recommended duties.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to assess whether the domestic industry has been adversely affected by an increase in imports sold below cost.

To counter the impact, countries may impose duties within the framework of the multilateral World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, India's exports to China amounted to USD 15.3 billion, whereas imports from China reached USD 98.5 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 83.2 billion.

(KNN Bureau)