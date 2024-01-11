'Messi Is Trash': Youtube Sensation Speed In Viral Conversation With Ronaldo Nazario Over Ballon D'or (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a widely circulated video, prominent YouTuber Speed paid a visit to Ronaldo Nazario, sparking a buzz on social media for various noteworthy moments. One of the standout clips features Speed making an audacious statement, branding Lionel Messi as "trash." Ronaldo Nazario, displaying his Ballon d'Or award during the interaction, humorously pointed out that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have more Ballons d'Or than the 18-year-old YouTuber. However, Speed insisted, "No, Ronaldo has more, not Messi."

Curiously, Nazario questioned Speed about his preference between Messi and Ronaldo, to which Speed bluntly responded, "I don't like Messi because he's short and he's trash. Cristiano Ronaldo is better." The Brazilian legend responded with laughter, expressing his love for both football icons.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's upcoming global tour with Inter Miami gained another destination as Tokyo was added to the schedule. The Major League Soccer club announced a match against Japan League champion Vissel Kobe at the 60,000-seat Japan National Stadium on February 7. The tour, part of the MLS pre-season, includes additional stops in Hong Kong and Riyadh.

Vissel Kobe holds significance as the former club of iconic Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, who will attend the match and reunite with former Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami. Together, these players achieved considerable success, winning a UEFA Champions League crown and four La Liga titles for Barcelona. Iniesta, along with Busquets and Alba, also secured international honors with Spain, claiming the World Cup and European Championship.

Inter Miami's 2024 journey commences with a match in El Salvador on January 19, followed by fixtures in Saudi Arabia against Al-Hilal on January 29 and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on February 1. The tour concludes with a match in Hong Kong on February 4.

