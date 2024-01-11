Clark-Reliance® LLC Releases An Online Model Builder For Jerguson® Magnetic Level Indicators Built By CADENAS Partsolutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industrial manufacturer adds digital tools for engineers to configure and download 3D CAD models for magnetic level indicators.

CINCINNATI and

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Clark-Reliance® LLC , a global solutions provider for the refining, chemical, gas processing, and power generation industries, has recently launched

an online model builder , created by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The tool provides on-demand product configuration and CAD downloads for the Jerguson Magnicator. This capability enhances the online digital customer experience by enabling engineers to instantly find, configure, and download product data for use within their designs.

The Jerguson Magnicator

features the Strongest Magnetic Circuit to guarantee the most reliable level indication. Robust construction inside and out, the chambers are designed with schedule 40 pipe as a minimum. The WF Series Wide Indicator is an industry best 1.5'' width for superior visibility. Each flag contains an integral magnet to enhance shock resistance and to prevent decoupling with the float. You never have to worry about skipped or missed flags!

The goal was to provide customers with a tool to easily design a Magnetic Level Gage specified to their exact needs

"The goal was to provide our customers with a tool so that they could quickly and easily design and visualize a Magnetic Level Gage specified to their exact needs," said the Product Manager at Clark Reliance, Rob

Bolin. The online CAD models include detailed product information for design and purchasing decisions. The model builder generates the part number for each configuration and builds the data directly into the CAD model that can include a complete data sheet and drawing, providing a seamless handoff between engineering and procurement.

About Jerguson:

Since 1905 Jerguson has been the world leader in level indication and control. Engineered to be reliable with features to extend service life and cut maintenance costs. These products are well established in the chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. Recognized for dependability, Jerguson has been doing business with international oil companies for over 50 years. These rugged simple instruments are built to last the life of the vessel. Reliability you can see, guaranteed.



About Clark-Reliance:

Clark-Reliance® is an industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of liquid level instrumentation and controls, sight flow indicators, and filtration equipment. The company provides customers with measurement and filtration solutions in over 120 countries in the power generation, refining, gas processing and chemical industries. Their products and solutions are known for their safety, premium quality, and high reliability in demanding environments. Clark-Reliance's brand portfolio includes Reliance®, Jerguson®, Jacoby-Tarbox®, Ernst Flow Industries®, Anderson®, FILCOA, Oil Filtration Systems®, and Enervac®.

More information on Clark-Reliance is available at .

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS

PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions , helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

