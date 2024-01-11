Privileged Access Management Market Size Set To Reach US$ 22.69 Billion By 2033: Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Privileged Access Management (PAM) market is poised for explosive growth, fueled by the escalating threat landscape and organizations' urgent need to secure sensitive data and systems New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Market Insights:

The global privileged access management market was valued at US$ 3.28 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 22.69 billion by the end of 2033, advancing at a high-value CAGR of 21.4% through 2033. Privileged Access Management Market has emerged as a critical component in ensuring the security and integrity of organizations' sensitive data and systems. The market for PAM solutions is witnessing significant growth, driven by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. Organizations across various industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of safeguarding privileged accounts, which have the potential to grant unauthorized access to sensitive information and critical infrastructure. One key market insight is the rising awareness among enterprises regarding the need for comprehensive PAM solutions. With the increasing number of high-profile data breaches, regulatory compliance requirements, and the growing complexity of IT environments, businesses are investing in PAM to secure their privileged accounts effectively. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for solutions that offer robust authentication, authorization, and auditing capabilities to ensure privileged access is granted and monitored with precision. Another noteworthy trend is the integration of advanced technologies within PAM solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being employed to enhance threat detection, automate response mechanisms, and analyze user behavior patterns. This integration allows organizations to proactively identify and mitigate potential security risks associated with privileged access, providing a more proactive and dynamic defense against evolving cyber threats. Additionally, the PAM market is characterized by a shift towards cloud-based solutions. As organizations embrace cloud computing and adopt hybrid IT infrastructures, the demand for PAM solutions that can seamlessly integrate with both on-premises and cloud environments is on the rise. Cloud-based PAM solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and the ability to adapt to dynamic business needs, making them increasingly attractive to businesses looking to secure their privileged access in diverse and evolving IT landscapes. Download Sample of this Research Report: Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 3.28 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 22.69 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 21.4% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation Solution, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled IBM Corporation, Delinea, ARCON, Iraje Software, Senhasegura, Wallix, Sectona, Broadcom (Symantec), Krontech, HashiCorp, One Identity, Centrify Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BeyondTrust, Inc., Quest Software Inc.

Top 7 Key Trends from the Privileged Access Management Market:

Cloud-Centric Solutions: A significant trend in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market is the increasing adoption of cloud-centric solutions. Organizations are leveraging cloud-based PAM to secure privileged accounts in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This trend is fueled by the need for scalability, flexibility, and the ability to manage privileged access across diverse IT infrastructures.Zero Trust Security Model Integration: The industry is witnessing a shift towards the implementation of the Zero Trust security model within PAM strategies. Instead of relying solely on perimeter defenses, organizations are adopting a more comprehensive approach, ensuring that trust is never assumed, and verifying identities and access continuously, even for privileged users.Advanced Analytics and AI-Driven Security: PAM solutions are incorporating advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. Machine learning algorithms analyze user behavior, detect anomalies, and proactively identify potential security risks associated with privileged access. This trend reflects a growing emphasis on proactive security measures to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.Continuous Monitoring and Adaptive Access Controls: Continuous monitoring of privileged accounts is becoming a standard practice, with a focus on real-time visibility into user activities. PAM solutions are incorporating adaptive access controls that dynamically adjust permissions based on user behavior and context, ensuring that privileged access is granted or revoked promptly in response to changing circumstances.Integration with DevOps Processes: With the increasing adoption of DevOps practices, PAM solutions are integrating seamlessly into development workflows. This trend ensures that privileged access is managed throughout the software development lifecycle, enhancing security without hindering the speed and agility of DevOps processes.Regulatory Compliance and Auditing Emphasis: The PAM market is experiencing a heightened focus on regulatory compliance and auditing capabilities. Organizations, particularly in highly regulated industries, are prioritizing PAM solutions that facilitate compliance with data protection regulations and provide robust auditing features to track and report privileged access activities.Privilege Elevation with Just-In-Time Access: Just-In-Time (JIT) access is gaining traction as a method to minimize the exposure of privileged accounts. PAM solutions are incorporating privilege elevation mechanisms that grant temporary and minimal access rights only when necessary, reducing the attack surface and enhancing overall security posture.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at:

Driving Factors:

The Privileged Access Management (PAM) market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by several key factors that highlight the increasing importance of securing privileged accounts within organizations. Privileged access refers to elevated permissions and control over critical systems and sensitive data, making it a prime target for cyber threats. As cybersecurity concerns intensify, the demand for robust PAM solutions has surged.

One driving factor is the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Threat actors often target privileged accounts as a gateway to gain unauthorized access to valuable information. High-profile data breaches and cyber incidents have underscored the critical need for effective PAM solutions to safeguard against unauthorized access and potential data breaches.

Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements play a pivotal role in fueling the growth of the PAM market. Governments and industry regulators are increasingly enforcing stringent data protection standards, compelling organizations to implement comprehensive PAM solutions to meet compliance mandates. Compliance frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS emphasize the importance of securing privileged access, propelling organizations to invest in PAM solutions to avoid legal repercussions and financial penalties.

The adoption of cloud computing and the widespread use of remote work have further accelerated the demand for PAM solutions. With an expanding attack surface and the decentralization of IT infrastructure, organizations are recognizing the necessity of implementing PAM tools to ensure secure access to critical systems and data, irrespective of the users' locations or devices.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The privileged access management (PAM) market aims to secure privileged credentials and sessions to protect against data breaches and cyberattacks. Adoption of PAM solutions is growing but faces some roadblocks.

One challenge is that implementing PAM requires changes to existing IT workflows. Strict password policies and multi-factor authentication for admins can initially hamper productivity. PAM also requires specialized training and dedicated personnel to manage the solution. However, proper planning and change management can mitigate these adoption hurdles.

Legacy IT systems pose another challenge. Many organizations have on-premise infrastructure and legacy apps that don't easily integrate with modern PAM. Transitioning these systems to support PAM is time-consuming and expensive. Companies must weigh the costs against the enhanced security PAM provides.

However, the opportunities are compelling. PAM addresses insider threats, which account for a large portion of security incidents. By securing privileged access, PAM reduces organizations' attack surface. PAM also aids regulatory compliance for industries with privileged access oversight policies.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

The Privileged Access Management (PAM) market is poised for significant growth and innovation as organizations continue to recognize the critical importance of securing privileged accounts and access to sensitive information. With an increasing number of cyber threats and sophisticated attacks, the demand for robust PAM solutions is expected to rise substantially in the coming years.

One key trend shaping the future of PAM is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies enable PAM solutions to analyze user behavior, detect anomalies, and respond in real-time to potential security incidents. By incorporating AI-driven insights, organizations can enhance their ability to identify and mitigate risks associated with privileged access, thereby strengthening overall cybersecurity posture.

Another noteworthy aspect is the expansion of PAM beyond traditional on-premises environments to address the challenges posed by cloud computing and hybrid IT infrastructures. As businesses increasingly migrate their operations to the cloud, PAM solutions must evolve to provide seamless access controls across diverse environments. Future innovations are likely to focus on enhancing the adaptability and scalability of PAM tools to cater to the dynamic nature of modern IT architectures.

Furthermore, the convergence of PAM with Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions is expected to gain prominence. This integration allows for a more holistic approach to security, ensuring that privileged access is managed within the broader context of identity governance. This convergence streamlines administrative tasks, improves user experience, and strengthens overall security protocols.

Top 10 Key Players in the Privileged Access Management Market:

A leading provider of PAM solutions, offering a comprehensive suite to secure privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets.Known for its Privilege Management solutions, BeyondTrust helps organizations prevent unauthorized access and manage privileges effectively.Thycotic provides PAM solutions with a focus on managing and securing privileged account credentials.One Identity offers a range of identity and access management solutions, including privileged account management.Centrify specializes in Identity-Centric PAM, providing solutions to secure privileged access across various environments.IBM offers a range of cybersecurity solutions, including Privileged Access Management, to protect against insider threats and unauthorized access.ManageEngine provides PAM solutions within its broader suite of IT management and security products.Micro Focus offers identity and access management solutions, including PAM, to help organizations protect sensitive information and ensure compliance.Wallix focuses on privileged access security, offering solutions to control, monitor, and secure privileged accounts and sessions.Oracle provides a variety of security solutions, including Privileged Account Management, to help organizations protect critical systems and data.

Key Questions in the Report on Privileged Access Management Market:



What is Privileged Access Management (PAM) and why is it important for organizations?

How does the PAM market size compare currently and what is the projected growth by 2033?

What are the key trends influencing the Privileged Access Management market?

Can you elaborate on the integration of AI and machine learning in PAM solutions? How are organizations adapting PAM strategies to address the shift towards cloud-centric solutions?



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web: