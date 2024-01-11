Network Rail Unveils Their Digital PACE Framework As Powered By Method Grid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Method Grid is excited to announce the official deployment of Network Rail's Digital PACE project control framework.

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Method Grid is excited to announce the official deployment of Network Rail 's Digital PACE (Project Acceleration in a Controlled Environment) project control framework on January 11, 2024. This marks a significant leap forward - empowering all project management professionals in the UK rail sector with an innovative and comprehensive knowledge resource.Network Rail is at the heart of revitalising Britain's railway, getting people and goods where they need to be and supporting the economy. The Digital PACE Framework underscores Network Rail's dedication to accessibility, collaboration, excellence and innovation.The Digital PACE Framework, hosted on the Method Grid platform, is a dynamic and live playbook designed to guide project teams through PACE controls with unparalleled ease and efficiency. This project-based framework, developed by Network Rail, offers a structured approach to assess, plan, and evidence project requirements and progress throughout each phase of the project lifecycle.Key Features of the Digital PACE Framework:- Comprehensive Resource: The index is a treasure trove of information, offering detailed product descriptions, standardised templates, invaluable hints and tips, videos, and expert guidance.- Public Accessibility: Accessible to all, from project managers to stakeholders, the Digital PACE Framework promotes widespread knowledge sharing, fostering a better understanding and application of PACE principles across the entire UK rail supply chain.- Quality Assurance: The product templates within the framework detail the quality standards required, facilitating the creation of quality documentation and helping to ensure that project work is compliant with required governance standards.- Read-Only Format : Initially accessible in a Read-Only format, this new resource provides easy access to PACE standards and information. Available reference resources include: video explainers, templates and detailed applicability criteria, all fully compliant with UK government accessibility standards.Digital PACE Read-Only:Network Rail is using the Method Grid platform's Read-Only functionality to make the PACE Framework available to the whole UK rail industry; in the next phase, there are plans to harness the full Method Grid platform (active) feature set - to help regions in project delivery/assurance as aligned with PACE standardsPACE, as a fully-configurable, and actively-assurable framework, is now available to all licenced Method Grid clients.There are also plans to incorporate access to eLearning and training resources via the Digital PACE (Read Only) Framework - reinforcing the vision of providing support to everyone who works within the UK rail project delivery profession.Save the Date: January 11, 2024:Network Rail invites all stakeholders, project managers and industry professionals to explore the Digital PACE Framework starting January 11, 2024. This marks a new era in knowledge and project management, where innovation meets efficiency. Digital PACE can be accessed here >About Method Grid:Method Grid is an AI-empowered knowledge and project management platform that enables teams to build, deliver, assure, and enhance corporate playbooks. Working primarily with major professional service companies with a focus in the engineering consulting sector, Method Grid prides itself on the collaborative, professional services support provided – essentially acting as a strategic partner to clients as they traverse a capability-uplift project.For more information, please contact Method Grid at ...,Follow Method Grid's LinkedIn for updates on future events here:Book a demo to learn more about Method Grid here: demo

