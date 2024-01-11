‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative concludes its artistic program with ‘Andalusian Nights: Guitar and Arabic Music’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, January 11, 2024: The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Committee is all set to organize a cultural extravaganza, ‘Andalusian Nights: Guitar and Arabic Music’, on January 15, 2024, at the renowned Emirates Palace Auditorium in Abu Dhabi. The ‘Andalusian Nights’, which marks the conclusion of the initiative’s artistic program, promises to be an enchanting fusion of Spanish and Arab musical traditions, and presents a captivating evening where Spanish and Arab tunes harmonize to showcase the profound Arab influence in Spanish culture during the Andalusian era. Led by global guitarist Antonio Rae, along with creative oud player Sadiq Jaafar, the event will feature a large choral ensemble of traditional eastern guitarists and instrumentalists.



Antonio Rae, a prominent figure in the contemporary flamenco guitar scene, boasts accolades such as the ‘Latin Grammy Awards’, the first prize in the prestigious ‘Bourdon Guitar Competition’, and the ‘Murcia Minas de la Union Award’. Similarly, Sadiq Jaafar, a luminary in modern Iraqi music, has graced numerous international festivals with his compositions that reflect the elegance of Arab art. His mastery of the Oud showcases the uniqueness and originality of the Oud School in the Arab World.





HE Mohammed Al-Murr, Chairman of ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee, said: “We are pleased to announce the latest event of the initiative's artistic program, which commemorates the rich Andalusian heritage. This event, which aligns with the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative, marks a significant stride in honouring Andalusia's enduring artistic legacy and fostering increased levels of intercultural exchange and dialogue. The diverse events under the umbrella of the art and music program offer a distinctive platform for cultural and artistic engagement, fostering synergy and providing a unique opportunity to build communication bridges among diverse communities.”



In turn, Antonio Rae said: “Being able to perform in a region with a musical culture I hold in high esteem and playing alongside talented artists from the Arab world is a major achievement in my career. It is a dream come true. It's not only a fulfilling experience but also a challenge and a substantial responsibility to introduce Flamenco and flamenco guitar to this unique audience. I am sincerely grateful for this chance.”





For his part, Sadiq Jafar said: "I am delighted to participate in this event dedicated to commemorating the rich heritage of an ancient civilization that has left a lasting impact on various aspects of life, particularly in the realm of the arts. Joining the 'Andalusian Nights: Guitar and Arabic Music' event will allow me to share my perspective on Andalusian heritage. This event will serve as a medium to illustrate the profound influence of Arab culture on the artistic landscape of Spain."



The art and music program included a diverse array of events such as art exhibitions, musical performances, and workshops. These events highlighted Andalusia's rich heritage, contributing to cultural dialogue, and deepening mutual understanding among diverse cultures.



The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative seeks to draw attention to one of the greatest epochs of history, highlight the cultural, intellectual, and artistic heritage of the Arab civilization in Andalusia, as well as its abundant progress and development in science, literature, and philosophy. The initiative features an impressive line-up of artistic and cultural events that celebrate the unique Andalusian civilization, which serve as a notable example of coexistence and tolerance. This reflects the UAE’s distinct approach and commitment to preserving the values of tolerance, cooperation, and coexistence.





