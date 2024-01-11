X Force Claims Ras Laffan Cup With Dominant Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Thumama Racing-owned X Force yesterday excelled to win the Ras Laffan Cup, sealing a three and a half length victory in yesterday's feature at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

The seven-year-old, trained by Mohammed Hussain Afroz, looked a class apart in the Thoroughbred Open Race under jockey Szczepan Mazur, storming to victory ahead of Mystical Music, who had Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

Ridden by Olivier d'Andigne, Millions finished third in the 1100m contest that culminated Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 21st Al Rayyan Meeting, which decided a total of nine races.

Also yesterday, Samuel Legrix piloted Rammah to victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap while Al Addaaj was the winner in - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap under Rashid Ali Al Marri.

The Thoroughbred Handicap saw Super Mo, ridden by Sanna being the fastest while Saleh Salem Al Marri rode Ready Reckoner to victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap.

QREC will today host the 11th Al Uqda Meeting, which will have a seven-race card including the feature – Al Waab Cup - Local Thoroughbred Handicap to be contested among seven entries.