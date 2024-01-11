IMF Team Arrives In Sri Lanka To Assess Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 11 (AdaDerana) – A group of officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have arrived in Sri Lanka and will engage in discussions for a period of one week, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said.

Furthermore, the delegation will meet officials from the Finance Ministry and Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) this morning while a meeting is also scheduled to be held with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the evening.

Semasinghe stated that the IMF representatives will study the process of economic reforms carried out within the country, following the IMF's approval of the first review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here