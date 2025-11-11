ATLAB Introduces AI-Powered Smart Performance Trackers, Bringing Digital Intelligence To Health And Physical Education In UAE



Robotics, AI, and Drones, have witnessed the strongest demand and highest adoption rates among regional schools and universities, reveals ATLAB. Institutions are seeking AI and research-driven learning tools that enhance student engagement and align with national priorities for digital transformation in education.

UAE, November, 2025: ATLAB, a leading educational solutions provider in the Middle East and a subsidiary of Centena Group, introduced its new AI-powered Smart Performance Trackers during GESS Dubai 2025 to redefine Health and Physical Education (HPE) in UAE, by integrating cutting-edge digital technologies. The new solution is part of ATLAB's Biomedical Solutions market segment, which was launched earlier in Q4 2025.

The Smart Performance Trackers are designed to empower educators with real-time insights, enabling schools and universities to measure, monitor, and manage student performance across various physical education and health parameters. Under the biomedical segment, the company has been implementing Physiology Labs across several UAE schools. At the higher education level, ATLAB has established research-grade laboratories in Psychology, Imaging, and Sports Science, empowering students and educators to explore advanced biomedical applications.

Nilesh K, CEO of ATLAB, stated:“We are proud to introduce innovative solutions to the market under our Biomedical market segment. In recent years, it has become essential for students to understand vital health indicators, such as blood pressure, pulse rate, temperature, and oxygen levels, and interpret these results meaningfully. With this awareness, students can develop stronger health literacy and explore new pathways in medical, biomedical, and veterinary sciences. Solutions such as AI-powered smart trackers are integral to the UAE's educational future and are already transforming the landscape. They are set to revolutionise how UAE schools approach education, combining health, science, and technology in a seamless and engaging way.”

ATLAB's Biomedical segment has a comprehensive portfolio of educational solutions across Physiology, Psychology, Anatomy, Sports Sciences, and Imaging, helping students grasp complex biomedical concepts through hands-on experimentation and applied learning.

Nilesh added:“ATLAB has been focused on designing sustainable education solutions that significantly improve student learning while empowering educators. We aim to create an ecosystem where teachers feel confident delivering quality content using ATLAB's solutions, supported by in-depth onsite training and ongoing professional development.”

Alongside the AI-powered Smart Trackers, ATLAB also showcased its extensive range of STEM, Design Thinking, AR/VR, and Science & Sustainability solutions at GESS 2025. These offerings align closely with the UAE's National Education Strategy, which emphasises integrating innovation, sustainability, and technology to create future-ready generations.

Through these initiatives, ATLAB continues to reaffirm its role as a key enabler of educational innovation across the Middle East, supporting public and private schools, colleges, and universities in adopting advanced tools for experiential learning.