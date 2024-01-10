Smartaction Announces Major Brand Refresh And Launch Of NOVA Platform, Redefining AI-Driven Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SmartAction is proud to announce a comprehensive brand refresh and the launch of its innovative NOVA (Natural Omnichannel Virtual Agent) agent design platform.

- Kyle Johnson, CEO, SmartActionFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmartAction, a leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer-obsessed brands, is proud to announce a comprehensive brand refresh and the launch of its innovative NOVA (Natural Omnichannel Virtual Agent) agent design platform. This significant development underscores the company's commitment to its refreshed mission, vision, and values, alongside a groundbreaking leap in technology upgrades aimed at revolutionizing customer experience.A New Era in Customer Service Technology with NOVA: SmartAction's NOVA platform represents the pinnacle of customer service technology, featuring advanced capabilities such as Natural Language Understanding (NLU), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Natural Language Generation (NLG). Designed to be multi-lingual, scalable, and contact center agnostic, NOVA allows for a single Intelligent Voice Agent (IVA) to be deployed across multiple locations, with custom agent design and proprietary intent capture for fast-tracking conversations and customer self-service.Enhancing Customer Experiences with CX Features: NOVA elevates customer experiences with omnichannel support, providing personalized interactions and proactive follow-ups. Its intelligent system ensures accurate routing, seamless escalations to live agents, and consistent responses across all channels. The platform's zero-wait-time feature and on-demand message updates further enhance customer satisfaction.Unmatched Service Features: Expertly designed, NOVA is underpinned with around-the-clock monitoring, ensuring uptime, data safety and privacy. Its thorough QA and UAT testing, coupled with on-demand and dashboard reporting, make it a comprehensive solution for modern businesses.Transformative Benefits for Businesses: The NOVA agent design platform empowers businesses with rapid deployment of trained virtual agents, allowing changes to call flows in minutes. It integrates seamlessly into current systems and processes, simplifying omnichannel building and offering an incredibly user-friendly interface. This state-of-the-art technology ensures businesses can scale their customer service operations efficiently.A Refreshed Mission, Vision, and Values: Alongside the launch of NOVA, SmartAction's brand refresh reflects a deepened commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized automated experiences. "Our brand refresh and the launch of the NOVA platform mark a new chapter in SmartAction's story. This is more than a technological leap; it's a reaffirmation of our promise to deliver customer service solutions that are not just innovative but also deeply attuned to the evolving needs of businesses and their customers. With NOVA, we are setting a new standard in AI-driven customer experiences, embodying our mission to transform and elevate every interaction," said Kyle Johnson, CEO of SmartAction.The Future of Customer Service: "Our vision and values drive us to be relentless innovators, fostering positive relationships and outcomes through our technology," said Ashley Bard, Head of Marketing at SmartAction. "With NOVA and our brand refresh, we're not just adapting to the future; we're actively shaping it, offering solutions that resonate with both businesses and their customers."For more information about SmartAction's brand refresh and the NOVA platform, visit here .About SmartActionSmartAction® is the industry leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer-obsessed brands looking to provide premier customer experiences. Our innovative technology and CX services enable frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text, freeing up live agents to handle human-necessary and high-priority conversations. Our satisfied clients, including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, have consistently ranked us as the top Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights. As a result, we have established ourselves as the go-to solution for companies looking to improve customer support capabilities, drive brand loyalty, and achieve significant improvements in key customer metrics and contact center ROI.To learn more about SmartAction and its solutions, visit smartaction

