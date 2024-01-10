Doha Tour 2024 Set To Begin At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: More than 115 showjumpers representing 20 countries are set to compete in the Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024 which is starting at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena tomorrow.

The Supreme Organizing Committee yesterday announced complete readiness to host the prestigious international showjumping series, which is carrying a total prize purse of more than €2m.

Returning to the Qatari capital after a gap of six years, the Doha Tour featuring three rounds will see competitions in two-star, four-star and five-star categories.

After the first round where riders will take part in two-star and four-star events, the second round comprising the same contests will take place from January 18 to 20. The third and final round from January 25 to 27 will witness the five-star and two-star competitions.

“The Doha Tour constitutes a cornerstone in achieving one of the most important strategic goals of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF), which is to develop the riders and enhance their experience,” Chairman of Doha Tour's Supreme Organising Committee Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani, also the QEF's Secretary General, told a press conference at Al Shaqab yesterday.

“The Doha Tour reflects our efforts, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, to promote sports tourism and confirm that Doha is the capital of sports, especially as it coincides with a number of international sports tournaments hosted by the country during the tournament period,” he added.

Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla said exciting action is on the cards in presence of top riders who will compete on a challenging course.

“The course for the event has been designed by a number of international track designers, who had previously designed the tracks for many other international championships. It will be a great event with many showjumpers from different countries signed in for the competition,” said Al Mulla.

On the sidelines of the press conference, a number of sponsorship agreements were signed with the sponsors, in the presence of representatives of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Doha Tour and the sponsors.

Regarding the importance of Al Shaqab's strategic partnership with the QEF, Director of the Commercial Department at Al Shaqab Ahmed Yousef Al Hammadi stressed that this partnership would provide the work teams with high technical expertise in the field of organizing sporting events, and would also provide riders with the opportunity to showcase one of the best equestrianism fields at the world class Longines Outdoor Arena of Al Shaqab, which has previously hosted a number of world championships during the recent period.

The Doha Tour is sponsored by the Doha Bank (official sponsor), Al Abdulghani Motors (official transportation partner), White Event Company (social media partner), and Gulf Craft (promotion partner).

A special area has been allocated at the venue for entertainment facilities and a variety of food & and beverages stands for spectators during the entire event.