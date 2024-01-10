My Arcade® Announces New Lineup Of Joystick Player Mini Arcades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building upon the success of their Galaga® Joystick Player, My Arcade® announces the expansion of their Joystick Player collection with new titles, including PAC-MAN, Ms. PAC-MAN, and Asteroids®. All three devices feature full-size, responsive joysticks, allowing for precise movements and ensuring that every command is executed with utmost accuracy. Additionally, the PAC-MAN, Ms. PAC-MAN, and Asteroids® Joystick Players each feature vibrant 3.5” full-color backlit displays that deliver sharp graphics, immersing you in every pixel of your favorite retro games. The externally facing speaker with adjustable volume faithfully reproduces the nostalgic audio. The delightful fusion of vintage aesthetics and modern technology makes the Joystick Player collection a striking addition to any game room, office, or display case.The PAC-MAN Joystick Player, Ms Joystick Player and Asteroids® Joystick Player are on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024. The My Arcade® booth is located at: Booth # 16050 LVCC Central Hall.Stay tuned for exciting My Arcade® announcements on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X) and TikTok @MyArcadeRetroPAC-MAN Joystick PlayerPortable retro arcade with full-size joystick. Officially licensed, fully playable title.. High resolution, 3.5” full color display.. Features artwork inspired by the original PAC-MAN arcade cabinet.. Adjustable screen brightness.. Built-in, rear-facing speaker with volume controls.. Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Item number: DGUNL-7073. Available Q4 2024. $49.99 USD MSRPMs Joystick PlayerPortable retro arcade with full-size joystick. Officially licensed, fully playable title.. High resolution, 3.5” full color display.. Features artwork inspired by the original Ms arcade cabinet.. Adjustable screen brightness.. Built-in, rear-facing speaker with volume controls.. Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Item number: DGUNL-7074. Available Q4 2024. $49.99 USD MSRPAsteroids® Joystick PlayerPortable retro arcade with full-size joystick. Officially licensed, fully playable titles.. High resolution, 3.5” full color display.. Features artwork inspired by the original Asteroids® arcade cabinet.. Adjustable screen brightness.. Built-in, rear-facing speaker with volume controls.. Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).. Item number: DGUNL-7081. Available Q4 2024. $49.99 USD MSRPAssets can be found below:. PAC-MAN Joystick Player:. Ms Joystick Player:. Asteroids Joystick Player:About My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit:About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDENTM, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at , or .About Atari®Atari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at .For media inquiries, contact:Vincent Gallopain...XOGO Consulting31723 Dunraven CTWestlake Village, CA, 91361USAMY ARCADE® and the MY ARCADE® logo are registered trademarks of dreamGEAR®, LLC.GALAGATM& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. GALAXIANTM& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

