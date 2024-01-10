Simbe Expands Store Intelligence™ Solution To Support Large Format Retail Environments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simbe now offers new Store IntelligenceTM capabilities to accommodate large format retail's size and scale while improving business operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe , the leading provider of Store IntelligenceTM solutions that increase retailer performance through unprecedented visibility and insights, today announced the industry's first intelligence platform for large format retail environments. After a successful launch with BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), Simbe is now making its Store IntelligenceTM solution available to the wider market.



Simbe's solution works throughout the store environment, including packaged goods, meat, dairy, frozen, beauty, alcohol, and more. The unmatched precision of Simbe's computer vision, which is captured by its autonomous robot Tally, reaches 150% farther and higher than any existing solution, analyzing products and price tags on even the tallest club shelves. This comprehensive data powers business-critical intelligence that improves inventory management and enhances members' and club teams' day-to-day experiences.

Specific capabilities developed by Simbe to support large format retailers include:



Supply chain and inventory management : Simbe's system scans shoppable areas to audit if products are in-stock, percentage filled, or need re-stocking. Simbe's pallet detection and depth data capabilities also scan upper steel inventory for re-stocking, track time-in-steel for inventory stock, and locate open storage areas where new inventory can be placed – both in pallets and on shelves – speeding product replenishment and improving inventory management.



Operations : With Simbe's virtual store walk-through and aisle time machine capabilities, head office teams and club managers gain unprecedented, real-time visibility into store conditions. Computer vision and AI-enabled shelf analytics pinpoint trends across their fleet to improve overall merchandising, ensure price and promotion execution using state-of-the-art optical character recognition (OCR), significantly reduce out-of-stocks, and maintain planogram compliance. Stores can strengthen supplier relationships by ensuring trade agreement compliance and pricing and promotional execution. Additionally, Simbe's precise product location tracking unlocks efficiencies and improves the experience for associates and members alike.

E-commerce fulfillment : Simbe's pick path optimization enables store teams to fulfill online orders as efficiently as possible, a valuable tool in large retail environments. Simbe's platform generates the most efficient pick path for each unique order, directing associates to the optimal route and reducing fulfillment times by up to 50% across customers. Pallet optimization : Simbe offers capabilities that track items' time-in-steel and optimize pallet selection. When analyzing available stock, Simbe's system selects pallets with products closest to expiration and identifies potential hazards.



“Today's retailers are laser-focused on building more resilient operations and upleveling the consumer experience,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO, Simbe.“To that end, enterprising wholesalers, like BJ's, are employing store intelligence and strategic automation to create efficiencies and increase the satisfaction of shoppers, as well as the club teams who serve them.”

“Simbe's technology helps us easily locate inventory, automate tasks and identify low stock items to improve execution. Tally is providing us with powerful insights based on real-time data,” said Jeff Desroches, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club.“This enables us to continuously improve our operation and offer the best possible experience to both our team members and members.”

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in Store IntelligenceTM solutions that provide unprecedented visibility and real-time insights to increase retailer performance. Simbe combines cutting-edge AI and robotics to power business-critical intelligence that improves inventory management and streamlines operations, while empowering retailers to better support store associates and elevate shoppers' experience. Simbe's comprehensive platform includes the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally , which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading accuracy. Simbe works with major worldwide brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit .

